Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Position Reduced by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMP. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 123,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,059,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 38.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Argus increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,953 shares of company stock valued at $31,006,799 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP traded down $6.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $344.91. 42,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,650. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $357.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.75.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.