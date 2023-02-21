Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance

NYSE AP opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.00. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $6.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

