Ampleforth Governance Token Price Reaches $4.62 on Major Exchanges (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 21st. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $69.85 million and approximately $13.32 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can now be purchased for about $4.62 or 0.00019090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ampleforth Governance Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.15 or 0.00418850 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,766.45 or 0.27745539 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,120,787 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ampleforth Governance Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.