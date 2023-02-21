Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Director Catherine Wong Sells 3,515 Shares

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $50,405.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,664.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amplitude Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of AMPL traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.86. 653,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,047. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68. Amplitude, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $22.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on AMPL shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amplitude from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amplitude presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Institutional Trading of Amplitude

About Amplitude

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC bought a new position in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at $908,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

