Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Director Catherine Wong Sells 3,515 Shares

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $50,405.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,664.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Amplitude Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of AMPL traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.86. 653,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,047. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68. Amplitude, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $22.06.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on AMPL shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amplitude from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amplitude presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.
About Amplitude
Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.
