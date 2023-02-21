Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Trading 3.1% Higher

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $6.40. 11,820 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 94,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMPX shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77.
Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.
