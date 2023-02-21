Analysts Set Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Target Price at $492.50

Shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $492.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHYHY shares. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 455.00 to 475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S stock opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.77.

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company engaged in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures & Enzymes and Health & Nutrition. The Food Cultures & Enzymes segment is focused on producing and selling the cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

