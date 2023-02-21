Analysts Set Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Target Price at C$38.56

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$38.56.

POU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$29.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$739,558. In related news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$29.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$739,558. Also, Director James Geral Bell sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.57, for a total value of C$69,638.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$947,394.87. Insiders have bought 1,800 shares of company stock worth $51,572 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Resources Trading Down 5.0 %

Paramount Resources Dividend Announcement

TSE:POU opened at C$29.36 on Tuesday. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of C$22.16 and a twelve month high of C$40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.85. The company has a market cap of C$4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 44.25%.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Featured Stories

