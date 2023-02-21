Analysts’ Upgrades for February 21st (AIMC, BPCGY, CAE, CAL, CPRT, CVM, EGAN, FOCS, FONR, GBCI)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, February 21st:

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $53.00 price target on the stock.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $51.00 price target on the stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $52.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $53.00.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $78.00 target price on the stock.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $52.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $46.00.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. Wolfe Research currently has $255.00 target price on the stock.

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a reduce rating.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $85.00 target price on the stock.

Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $34.00 target price on the stock.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $53.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $41.00.

Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

