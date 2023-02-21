Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) & Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) and Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage and Land Securities Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Angel Oak Mortgage $60.56 million 2.96 $21.11 million ($7.18) -1.00 Land Securities Group $927.76 million 7.13 $1.19 billion N/A N/A

Land Securities Group has higher revenue and earnings than Angel Oak Mortgage.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

85.2% of Angel Oak Mortgage shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage and Land Securities Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angel Oak Mortgage -160.34% 25.90% 3.23% Land Securities Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Angel Oak Mortgage has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Land Securities Group has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Angel Oak Mortgage and Land Securities Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angel Oak Mortgage 1 2 1 0 2.00 Land Securities Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Angel Oak Mortgage presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 60.17%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Angel Oak Mortgage is more favorable than Land Securities Group.

Summary

Land Securities Group beats Angel Oak Mortgage on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Land Securities Group

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London. The Regional Retail segment includes all regional shopping centres and shops outside London and outlets. The Urban Opportunities segment includes assets for capital investment. The Subscale Sectors segment mainly includes assets that will not be a focus for capital investment and consists of leisure and hotel assets and retail parks. The company was founded by Harold Samuel on February 15, 1944 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

