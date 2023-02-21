Apollo Currency Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $10.35 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $10.35 million and approximately $608,093.89 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00085217 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00057102 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010285 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00028082 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001129 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

