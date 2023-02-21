Ardor (ARDR) Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Ardor has a total market cap of $104.59 million and $4.96 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000431 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00086407 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00056491 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00010481 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00028099 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001134 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001717 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003976 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000239 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
