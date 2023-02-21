Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Rating) shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.35. 214,880 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 113,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Company Profile

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% interest in the Incahuasi lithium project covering an area of approximately 13,372 hectares of granted mineral rights properties located in the Catamarca Province, Argentina.

