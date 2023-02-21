Argo Blockchain (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Shares Up 2.8%

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Rating) shot up 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00). 33,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 217,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).
Argo Blockchain Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.23. The stock has a market cap of £864,101.70 and a P/E ratio of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
Featured Articles
