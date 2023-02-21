Argonaut Gold (AR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Argonaut Gold to post earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Argonaut Gold Stock Performance

Shares of AR stock opened at C$0.55 on Tuesday. Argonaut Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.32 and a 52 week high of C$2.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$460.61 million, a PE ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.