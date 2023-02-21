Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Daniel Scheinman Sells 4,000 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) Director Daniel Scheinman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total value of $567,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,141,933.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,377,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,356. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $145.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.36 and a 200-day moving average of $123.03. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.70.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.