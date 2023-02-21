Ark Trading Up 17.5% Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $67.79 million and approximately $79.07 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ark has traded up 17.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000285 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00007331 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004947 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001038 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003491 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,200,210 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

