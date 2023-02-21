Artha Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Artha Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,855 shares during the quarter. Domino’s Pizza accounts for about 7.5% of Artha Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Artha Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Domino’s Pizza worth $6,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $359.00 to $351.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $393.58.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded down $8.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $348.77. 171,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,542. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.41 and a twelve month high of $448.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.37.

In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

