Artha Asset Management LLC Invests $14.25 Million in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Artha Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 199,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,248,000. Church & Dwight comprises approximately 15.8% of Artha Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,645,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,725,000 after buying an additional 231,649 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,400,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,399,000 after acquiring an additional 405,360 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,905,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,231,000 after acquiring an additional 24,901 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,601,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,028,000 after acquiring an additional 300,049 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,726,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,315,000 after acquiring an additional 61,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Argus cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.81.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.54. The company had a trading volume of 283,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,888. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 64.88%.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

