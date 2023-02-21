Artha Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Artha Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 205,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,572,000. Simply Good Foods makes up 7.3% of Artha Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Artha Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Simply Good Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

Shares of SMPL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.69. 228,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,285. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average of $35.24. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $45.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $300.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.94 million. On average, analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMPL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Simply Good Foods Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

