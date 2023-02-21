Artha Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 34,320 Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Artha Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,320 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000. Match Group accounts for about 1.8% of Artha Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Match Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Match Group by 88.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Match Group by 122.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Match Group by 38.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.44.

Shares of MTCH stock traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $42.70. 1,623,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,313,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $114.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.37.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.34 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

