Artha Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Artha Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,000. Yum! Brands comprises 5.1% of Artha Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 396.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 668.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on YUM. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.81.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.96. The stock had a trading volume of 492,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,386. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $133.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.36.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.