Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.13.

ASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ashland from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ashland from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $103.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.89. Ashland has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $114.36.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.58 million. Ashland had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ashland will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashland

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Ashland by 65.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ashland

(Get Rating)

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.