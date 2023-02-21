Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.31-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.00 million-$50.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.82 million. Assertio also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.18-$1.19 EPS.

NASDAQ ASRT traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,859,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,143. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Assertio has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $246.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46.

ASRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Assertio in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assertio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASRT. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Assertio by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assertio by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,111,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Assertio by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. 33.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

