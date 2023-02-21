Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,974.50

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,974.50 ($23.78) and last traded at GBX 1,972 ($23.75), with a volume of 1031544 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,945.50 ($23.43).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($16.86) to GBX 1,900 ($22.88) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,630 ($19.63) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,575 ($18.97) to GBX 1,600 ($19.27) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.08) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,746.67 ($21.03).

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Associated British Foods Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £15.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,210.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,768.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,567.65.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.