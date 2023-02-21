ATB Capital Cuts Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$31.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by ATB Capital from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.31.

TSE:AC traded down C$1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$20.20. 3,074,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,518. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.37. The company has a market cap of C$7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$15.57 and a 12-month high of C$25.98.

In other Air Canada news, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 32,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.05, for a total value of C$620,863.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,463,734.55. In related news, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 32,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.05, for a total value of C$620,863.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,463,734.55. Also, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette sold 14,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.35, for a total value of C$284,593.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$740,675.05. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

