Augur (REP) Price Hits $9.16 on Major Exchanges

Augur (REP) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Augur has a market capitalization of $100.80 million and approximately $24.81 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Augur has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Augur token can currently be purchased for about $9.16 or 0.00038026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002026 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.15 or 0.00418850 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,766.45 or 0.27745539 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.
Augur Profile
Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net.
Augur Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.