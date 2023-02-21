Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Receives $43.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.58.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATHM. StockNews.com lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Autohome in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autohome

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 137.5% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 44,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 25,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Autohome by 39.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 53,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Autohome by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,497,000 after purchasing an additional 50,368 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Autohome by 2.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,068,000 after buying an additional 78,170 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of ATHM opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. Autohome has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $40.89. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average of $32.44.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a yield of 1.62%. Autohome’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

About Autohome

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

Featured Stories

