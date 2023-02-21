Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises 5.9% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $48,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.79. The stock had a trading volume of 418,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,823. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $93.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading

