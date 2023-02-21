Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29.

AGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avangrid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Avangrid to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of AGR stock traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $40.36. The stock had a trading volume of 648,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average is $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $51.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.86%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 289,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth about $699,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

