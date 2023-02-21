AVINOC Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $306,340.64 (AVINOC)

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One AVINOC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000995 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AVINOC has a market cap of $95.30 million and $306,340.64 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AVINOC has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.27 or 0.00418224 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,840.90 or 0.27703917 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVINOC Token Profile

AVINOC’s genesis date was July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. The official message board for AVINOC is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. The official website for AVINOC is avinoc.com. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AVINOC

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVINOC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AVINOC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AVINOC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

