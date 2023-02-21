Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Acquires 16,783 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,783 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.17% of Amdocs worth $17,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1,015.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 262.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Amdocs to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

Amdocs Trading Down 0.8 %

Amdocs Increases Dividend

NASDAQ DOX opened at $94.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.77. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $97.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

