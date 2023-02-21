Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Decreases Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,076,677 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 313,506 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.11% of HP worth $26,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,266,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $156,150,000 after acquiring an additional 340,999 shares during the period. Cunning Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in HP by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP now owns 109,830 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 25,630 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in shares of HP by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 19,338 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of HP by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 832,527 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $20,747,000 after purchasing an additional 22,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HP from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.87.

HP Price Performance

HPQ opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average of $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $922,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,819,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $214,315.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,941.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $922,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,819,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,337. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

