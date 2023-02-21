Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $14.13 Million Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 190.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,794 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.36% of Insperity worth $14,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Insperity by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity stock opened at $125.59 on Tuesday. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.94 and a 52 week high of $125.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

