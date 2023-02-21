Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,611 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $44,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 34.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 183.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Stock Performance

KLA stock opened at $382.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $398.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.18. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $429.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KLA to $374.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.61.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.