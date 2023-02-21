Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 3,396 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,935 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $31,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Target during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT opened at $170.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.23. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The stock has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.97.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

