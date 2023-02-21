Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Down 8.3%

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.52 and last traded at $23.82. 351,906 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 548,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.99.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bandwidth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bandwidth from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.64.
The firm has a market capitalization of $606.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average is $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.
Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.
