Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Insider Acquires £9,766.62 in Stock

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) insider Dawn Fitzpatrick bought 5,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £9,766.62 ($11,761.34).

Barclays Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of BARC traded down GBX 4.32 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 171.56 ($2.07). 114,542,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,212,504. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 559.35. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 132.06 ($1.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 202.35 ($2.44). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 173.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 163.45.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.25. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Barclays Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BARC shares. UBS Group set a GBX 262 ($3.16) price objective on Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.77) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.13) to GBX 270 ($3.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 299 ($3.60) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.89) to GBX 250 ($3.01) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 244.56 ($2.95).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

