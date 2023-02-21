Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Insider Acquires £9,766.62 in Stock

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) insider Dawn Fitzpatrick bought 5,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £9,766.62 ($11,761.34).
Barclays Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of BARC traded down GBX 4.32 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 171.56 ($2.07). 114,542,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,212,504. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 559.35. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 132.06 ($1.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 202.35 ($2.44). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 173.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 163.45.
Barclays Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.25. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.16%.
Barclays Company Profile
Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.
