Barnes Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd.
Barnes Group has a dividend payout ratio of 26.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Barnes Group to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.
Barnes Group Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $43.47 on Tuesday. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.71 and its 200-day moving average is $37.46.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on B shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Barnes Group from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Barnes Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.
Institutional Trading of Barnes Group
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Barnes Group by 45.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Barnes Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Barnes Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Barnes Group Company Profile
Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.
