BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Purchased by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of BCE by 53.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of BCE by 47.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,889,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,302 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 238.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,153,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,467 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of BCE by 523.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,872,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,662 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of BCE by 31.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,302,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BCE. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.18.

BCE Stock Down 1.3 %

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.22. The company had a trading volume of 281,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,370. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.713 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.88%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.