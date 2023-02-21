Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $117,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bellwether Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $153.57 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $160.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.81 and a 200-day moving average of $145.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

