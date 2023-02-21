Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $946,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bellwether Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,915 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 312.6% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $61.59 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $78.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

