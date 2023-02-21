Bellwether Advisors LLC Purchases 509 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,743,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,068,000 after acquiring an additional 394,690 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,871,000 after purchasing an additional 21,205 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,172,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,502,000 after purchasing an additional 47,455 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,104,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,026,000 after purchasing an additional 505,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 591,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,490,000 after purchasing an additional 190,642 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $49.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average of $48.05. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $43.57 and a 12-month high of $54.62.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

