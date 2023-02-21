Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 4,750 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Bellwether Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.6% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average is $50.31.

