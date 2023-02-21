Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 4,821 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Bellwether Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,821 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for 1.0% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

IXN opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $59.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.94 and a 200-day moving average of $47.32.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

