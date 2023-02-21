Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 5,331 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,331 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,667,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,489,000 after buying an additional 16,562 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 327,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,154,000 after acquiring an additional 84,103 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 267,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 51.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 72,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 1,196.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 202,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 186,524 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEMV stock opened at $53.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.15 and a 200-day moving average of $53.51.

