Benchmark (LON:BMK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $35.00

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 38.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 39.19. The firm has a market cap of £258.72 million, a P/E ratio of -12.96, a P/E/G ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.77.

About Benchmark

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that supports the development of food and farming industries. The company operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers sea bass/bream, salmon, shrimp, and tilapia breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide various genetic merit ova.

