Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Darktrace (LON:DARK)

Darktrace (LON:DARK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 520 ($6.26) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 89.78% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.26) price target on shares of Darktrace in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of LON DARK traded up GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 274 ($3.30). 2,183,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,774,034. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 257.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 336.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion and a PE ratio of -28.07. Darktrace has a 52-week low of GBX 198 ($2.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 560.80 ($6.75).

In other Darktrace news, insider Poppy Gustafsson bought 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.71) per share, for a total transaction of £108,000 ($130,057.80). 61.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

