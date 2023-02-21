Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Breedon Group (LON:BREE)

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($0.96) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Shares of Breedon Group stock traded down GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 70.10 ($0.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,614,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,911. Breedon Group has a 1-year low of GBX 48.70 ($0.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 87.40 ($1.05). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 65.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 60.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.97. The company has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,168.33.

In other Breedon Group news, insider Carol Hui bought 20,000 shares of Breedon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £14,200 ($17,100.19).

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

