Berenberg Bank Trims TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Target Price to GBX 260

TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.37) to GBX 260 ($3.13) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.25) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TT Electronics from GBX 275 ($3.31) to GBX 250 ($3.01) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st.

TT Electronics Price Performance

Shares of TTG traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 184 ($2.22). 127,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 177.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 161.66. The company has a market cap of £324.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,066.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.06. TT Electronics has a 12-month low of GBX 123.40 ($1.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 220 ($2.65).

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

