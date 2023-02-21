Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.34. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $4.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPTH. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline includes Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

Further Reading

